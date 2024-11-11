Motörhead rocker Phil Campbell gets annoyed when fans film entire concerts.

Phil Campbell would prefer fans not to film entire concerts

The 63-year-old guitarist doesn't mind if gig-goers record half a song, but when they are filming the entire show, he finds it "off-putting" seeing a sea of smartphones instead of their faces.

Speaking to singer-songwriter Brocarde - who claims to be able to speak to the dead and recently alleged that she got in contact with the heavy metal group's late frontman Lemmy - in a recent YouTube interview, he said:  "As soon as we get on stage, you see all the phones coming up. And I don't mind somebody filming a little bit — you know, half a song. You get people, and I see them and they've been there, they're expressionless and they've been there the entire show. They haven't moved a limb. And stuff like that really p***** me off. You should live in the moment. And it's off-putting as well. I much preferred it when people couldn't be just filming. And the quality's c*** anyway. I'd rather see them tapping their feet or anything… You walk on stage and automatically everyone — the cameras come up, phones. You gotta be in the moment. You gotta be there. It's important."

It's a pet hate of many artists, but Jake Bugg recently insisted he doesn't care if fans are glued to their phones at his gigs.

The 30-year-old musician told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I don't mind phones at concerts. If people want to film and look back on it, that's OK."

However, the artist – who released his latest album 'A Modern Day Distraction' last month – isn't so keen on fans chucking beer in his direction.

The 'Lightning Bolt' hitmaker added: "I've had people throwing things. Sometimes it's a nice letter, sometimes it's beer. You just don't know what you're going to get."

