Sir Rod Stewart has been "ordered" to "rest" after being struck with the flu ahead of his Glastonbury set.

The 80-year-old music legend caused concern after he was placed on vocal rest amid his 'One Last Time Tour'. He was then forced to postpone his Las Vegas residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sunday (01.06.25) "due to illness".

The 'Maggie May' hitmaker has now confirmed he has the flu and has cancelled another show at the venue on June 5.

His latest statement read: "I’m awfully sorry to have to cancel my show on June 5th at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flu. Thanks for your love and understanding."

The June 1 concert received the new date of June 10.

He said in a social media statement: "I am sorry to inform you that I’m not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10. Your tickets will be valid for the new date."

In a matter of weeks (29.06.25), the rock star is due to play the Sunday afternoon legends slot at the world-famous music festival in Somerset, south west England.

Last month, Rod was seen with a sign around his neck informing anyone he came into contact with that he could not speak after his concert at Milan’s Unipol Forum.

It read: “Sorry. Cannot talk. Having vocal rest.”

He returned to the stage at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal, three days later on May 13.

The music veteran will be done with "large-scale world tours" once he finishes this year's shows in Europe and North America.

However, he has no plans to retire.

The 'You Wear It Well' singer wrote on Instagram: "This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire.

"I love what I do, and I do what I love."I'm fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79."I'd like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy. But then again, I may not..."