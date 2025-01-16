Myles Kennedy is waiting for a gap to record his vocals for his next album with Slash.

Myles Kennedy says he needs to get into the studio to lay down his vocals on his new album with Slash

The Alter Bridge frontman, 55, and the Guns N' Roses axe-slayer, 59, record music and tour as Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators and Myles has provided an update on the progress of their follow-up to 2022's '4' and hinted at tour plans.

He told Heavy Consequence: "As far as the progress goes, I think a lot of it is well on its way. I have to get my vocals recorded. Just have to find a window of time to do that in between the touring and whatnot. I have my vocals written and melodies and lyrics and all that stuff. I just need to get in to the studio and knock it out."

Fans can expect more of the same "riff-based rock 'n' roll" with a "heavy dose of the blues" from Slash.

He continued: "As for the direction of the record, it's still riff-based rock 'n' roll with a heavy dose of the blues element that Slash brings, like only he does. It's some really great stuff. I think it's going to be another fun one to tour live."

Slash recently told Loudwire Nights: “I’m going into the studio with the Conspirators [his project with Myles Kennedy], getting a new record done and then after that, 2025 is all about Guns N’ Roses.

“We’re trying to get some things going with that. I think there’s a small tour in the summertime next year. I heard a rumour about that anyway, so that’s going to be focused on that. But prior to that, it’s the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour, and then the Conspirators.”

He quipped: “It keeps me out of trouble, as they say.”

Guns N' Roses are set to embark on a stadium in 2025, May through to July.

Meanwhile, Myles – who first teamed up with the ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ guitarist in 2012 - recently shared what he's learned from Slash's unique playing style.

He told Guitar World: “With Slash, there’s a few things.

"One is his unorthodox approach – his phrasing and the way his lines go where you wouldn’t expect them to go. There’s an unpredictability that I really appreciate with him. He doesn’t think like other guitar players.

“Also, he’s such a character player. Within one or two notes you know it’s Slash, just because of his vibrato. He has his own way of speaking.”