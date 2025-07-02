Myles Smith's "feet haven't been on the ground" much over the past year.

Myles Smith's profile has soared over the past year

The Stargazing hitmaker's profile has rocketed since he released his debut EP You Promised a Lifetime in 2024 and is amazed by his experiences over the past 12 months.

Myles told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Physically, my feet haven't been on the ground a lot.

"It's been crazy. I've toured the world two times in the last year. Mentally for me though, it's about being in the moment and enjoying the fact I'm getting to do the thing I've wanted since I was 10 years old."

Myles was stunned to be named as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world earlier this year and quipped that he thought it was an error by the publication.

The 27-year-old singer said: "I thought Time 100 had made a mistake. Maybe it's actually Time 1,000.

"I'm among Nobel Prize winners and scientists who have figured out the atom, which is pretty cool. I'm just really grateful for all the work I've been doing and all of the messaging I've been trying to get out about funding in schools for music and being able to support grassroots venues.

"It's about really changing the infrastructure landscape of music in the UK and the world. I think I've gone a long way in helping with that."

Myles is supporting Ed Sheeran on his world tour dates across Europe this summer and is particularly looking forward to performing at the Shape of You singer's homecoming gigs at Portman Road – the home of Ed's beloved Ipswich Town Football Club – later this month.

The Nice to Meet You artist said: "Backstage it's going to be rocking. It's going to be wild.

"We've been in France, Germany and everywhere in the last few weeks, and to come home and do it all again is incredible.

"To do it with the ginger legend himself is even better."

Myles played a set on the Woodsies stage at the Glastonbury Festival last weekend and admits that it was tough performing in boiling temperatures at Worthy Farm.

He said: "It was the perfect balance of overwhelming and heat stroke. It's so f****** hot."