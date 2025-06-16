Myles Smith prepares for big gigs with a cup of tea.

Myles Smith at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

The 2025 BRITs Rising Star award winner likes to "keep it chill" before he entertains crowds with his folk-pop music.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday (15.06.25), Myles revealed: "I just love a good cup of tea.

"Just a teabag and water, no milk. Keep it chill."

Myles has declared supporting his idol Ed Sheeran on his European tour as his career highlight so far.

The Nice to Meet You hitmaker said: "A highlight of my career would probably be doing stadiums with the person I've idolised my whole life, Ed Sheeran.

"So, yeah, playing to thousands of people around the world is pretty awesome."

Myles - who also performed Wait for You, Gold and Stargazing in front of 80,000 spectators at Summertime Ball - said it was surreal to be playing at Wembley Stadium after many years of watching football in the venue.

Asked how he felt ahead of performing at Summertime Ball, Myles said: "I'm super excited.

"To be playing at one of the biggest places in the UK is just absolutely incredible, and I've come here a few times to watch football and to now be playing here is amazing.

"It's incredible. I was never going to be a footballer, so it's the next best thing I could get."

Myles has now set his sights on playing Glastonbury Festival.

Asked if performing at Worthy Farm is on his wish-list, he replied: "I would love to!"

Looking ahead to the future, the singer - who was named one of the Most Influential People in the World in 2025 by Time Magazine - hopes he will still be performing his hits.

Asked where Myles would like to see himself in five years, he said: "Hopefully still doing this - that would be good enough for me!"