Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts, Sam Fender, RAYE and Diana Ross lead the stacked 2025 Montreux Jazz Festival lineup.

Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts will play a three-hour set at Montreux Jazz Festival

The annual music event will return to the Lake Geneva shoreline between July 4 to 19, with its most eclectic bill to date.

The lineup also includes Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, J Balvin, Ezra Collective, FKA Twigs, Alanis Morissette, Santana, and Benson Boone.

The opening night will see a world-exclusive event dubbed 'Chaka Khan and Friends to Quincy with Love', in homage of late music genius Quincy Jones - who died on November 3, 2024, at the age of 91, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Chaka Khan said: “I feel honoured to be returning to open the Montreux Jazz Festival this year, joining so many world class artists. I’m equally proud to be bringing some special guests with me, to pay musical tribute to my friend Quincy Jones; one of the best friends that music and Montreux ever had.”

Neil Young is returning to Montreux Jazz Festival after nine years, with festival-goers set to be treated to a three-hour concert with The Chrome Hearts, featuring Micah Nelson and Harvest Moon organist Spooner Oldham.

Other names include British rockers Pulp and Bloc Party, singer-songwriter James Blake returns to Montreux for the fifth time with an intimate piano set, and FINNEAS is also scheduled to perform.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11 at 11am BST. Head to www.montreuxjazzfestival.com/en/ for the full lineup.