Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts are set to headline BST Hyde Park

The 79-year-old music legend and his new band are already set to headline Glastonbury this summer, and now fans have another chance to see the 'Heart of Gold' hitmaker in action, on July 11.

Support will come from fellow legends Yusuf / Cat Stevens and Van Morrison.

Tickets go on general sale 10am on March 5. Head to www.bst-hydepark.com for ticket information.

Young was confirmed as the first headliner for Glastonbury after reversing his decision to boycott the world-famous festival due to it being a "corporate turn-off".

In a statement posted on his website, he explained: "Due to an error in the information received, I had decided not to play the Glastonbury Festival, which I have always loved.

"Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing. Hope to see you there."

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis expressed her delight at Young's change of heart.

She wrote on Instagram: "What a start to the year!

"Neil Young is an artist who's very close to our hearts at Glastonbury. He does things his own way and that's why we love him.

"We can't wait to welcome him back here to headline the Pyramid in June."

As well as his festival shows, Young will also embark on the 'Love Earth World Tour' across Europe and North America.