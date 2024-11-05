Nelly and Ashanti have been "in talks" for a Las Vegas residency.

The 50-year-old rapper has been married to 'Rock Wit U' hitmaker Ashanti, 44, since 2023 and recently welcomed Kareem, four months, with her but admitted when asked about the potential of a long-running show in Sin City, that they had been in negotiations about "that very thing" and teased that it could happen in the future.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's funny, there were talks not too long ago about that very thing. I'm not gonna say too much more but hopefully everything continues the course. I love Vegas, she loves Vegas. We both love Vegas for very different reasons."

If the 'Hot in Herre' singer does take to the stage with his wife, the celebrity duo will be following in the footsteps of Adele, Britney Spears, and Katy Perry, all of whom have held concert series in the major tourist city in recent years.

Both artists attained success in the early 2000s, with Nelly scoring hits such as 'Ride Wit Me' and 'Dilemma', which famously featured former Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland.

Nelly even collaborated with Ashanti on her track 'Body On Me', along with fellow rapper Akon.

Ashanti started releasing records in 2002 with 'Foolish' and went on to release six studio albums, but has not released a full record since 2014.

In 2022, she released the standalone tracks 'Baby' with Aitch and 'Falling for You',, and noted that she just wanted to get back to her roots with the career move.

SHe said: "I'm very excited to be releasing more music. I think just for me, I'm at a point where I want to try different things. I love Afrobeats, I love reggae music, I love soca music. And as an artist, you want to fulfill your creative energy, you know? But I'm definitely getting back to my R+B roots."