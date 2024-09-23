A new Beatles film documenting the legendary group's rapid rise in the US is coming to Apple TV+.

The Beatles' rapid rise in the US 60 years is being marked with a new documentary film

The doc '1964' has been dubbed a "must-watch" for fans of the Fab Four - Sirs Paul McCartney, 82, and Ringo Starr, 84, and the late John Lennon and George Harrison - and will mark 60 years since Beatlemania took over the States.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “The Beatles made history when they cracked America in February 1964.

“Apple TV+ have a documentary coming out which looks back at their rise — and how the band paved the way for acts like the Rolling Stones when it came to making it big in America.

“Beatlemania was crazy in the UK, but the Americans gave our fans a run for their money.

“People will remember the hysteria that took over the US when The Beatles arrived, and the incredible scenes where thousands of teenagers turned up to see them wherever they went.

“It was a moment in music history that has been repackaged and resold, and the result is genuinely brilliant.

“It is a must-watch for Beatles fans."

The film features new interviews and archival footage of the 'Let it Be' hitmakers.

The documentary will be released on the streamer on Thanksgiving (28.11.24) - ahead of Sir Sam Mendes' upcoming films on each member of the iconic group.

The 59-year-old director announced earlier this year that he would be directing four separate films about the Liverpool legends.

According to The InSneider, Harris Dickinson is to star as Lennon, Paul Mescal will play McCartney, Barry Keoghan is to portray Starr and Charlie Rowe will be Harrison.

The films are set to be interconnected stories with one from each band member's perspective.

It marks the first time ever that The Beatles and their Apple Corps. company have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

The movies are being made by Sony Pictures and Mendes' Neal Street Productions company with a planned 2027 cinematic release.

It has not yet been revealed if all four films will be released at the same time or whether they will be staggered across the year but Sony promised an "innovative release cadence".