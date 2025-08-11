BLACKPINK are rumoured to be releasing a new mini-album later this year.

BLACKPINK are rumoured to be releasing a brand-new EP in November

The South Korean girl group's record label, YG Entertainment, has responded to a report from My Daily Korea that claimed the EP will have a November release date.

YG told Newsen: “We will announce it later through official promotions.”

The outlet's mole also claimed the girls will work on more new music during their break from their Deadline World Tour, which pauses this month until October.

In July, the K-pop group released the Diplo-produced single JUMP. It marked their first music since JENNIE, ROSÉ, LISA and JISOO embarked on successful solo careers.

Their last EP was 2019's Kill This Love, with their album Born Pink following in 2022.

Meanwhile, ROSÉ was left "beyond shocked" and "speechless" over her eight MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) nominations.

The star is in contention for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects for mega-hit APT. featuring Bruno Mars, as well as Best K-pop for Toxic Til the End from her solo LP Rosie.

The elated star reacted on her Instagram Stories last week: "So I've just heard that I've received eight VMA nominations.

"I am beyond shocked and I just don't know what to say. I'm absolutely speechless! This is a crazy day! Whoa! It's really, really wild! What's happening?!"

In the Best K-pop category, the Messy singer will fend off competition from her BLACKPINK bandmates, with JENNIE's like JENNIE, JISOO's earthquake and LISA's Doja Cat and RAYE collaboration Born Again receiving nods.

Lady Gaga leads the nominations, having scored an impressive 12 nods.

The winners will be unveiled on Sunday, September 7, at the UBS Arena in New York City.