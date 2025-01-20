New Order have joined forces with Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) for the third year running to launch a limited-edition t-shirt in support of anyone struggling on Blue Monday (20.01.25).

New Order have launched their third 'Blue Monday' charity t-shirt in aid of mental health charity CALM

The new wave legends’ 1983 hit shares a title with the name given to the third Monday of January, which is considered the most depressing day of the year.

The shirt boasts the original synth used to write ‘Blue Monday’ and the line “I find it so hard to say what I need to say”.

New Order are donating £10 from each t-shirt purchased to mental health non-profit CALM, which they are ambassadors of.

In a statement, they said: “Starting a conversation with somebody could be the most important conversation that person ever has. It could be life-changing. We feel, as CALM ambassadors, we have the perfect lyrics and message to get out there on the 2025 edition of the CALM Blue Monday t-shirts. And knowing that all the money raised will help make sure CALM are there for even more people who are struggling makes it even more powerful.”

To purchase a t-shirt, visit neworder.com.

Back in 2022, frontman Bernard Sumner slammed the "ludicrous" waiting times for mental health help on the NHS in the UK.

The 69-year-old musician spoke as part of a suicide prevention panel at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, 42 years to the day his late Joy Division bandmate Ian Curtis took his own life aged 23 in 1980.

Bernard - who continued to perform under the new name New Order with Joy Division bandmates Peter Hook and Stephen Morris following Ian's death - shared the heartbreaking story of a friend's daughter, who died from suicide after being told she would face an 18-month wait to receive any help from the NHS.

He said during the session: “You can’t go on a waiting list if you are thinking of killing yourself. It’s ludicrous.

“You can’t wait 18 months. You need help straight away.”

Bernard went on to describe Ian as a "happy-go-lucky guy", whose "personality changed" when he was taking barbiturates - a drug that acts as a central nervous system depressant - which can become addictive.

He said of Ian: “You look at old photographs of Ian from that period and a lot of photographs are of him with his head in his hands in rehearsal rooms.

“He wasn’t really like that. The photographs that are like that were taken in the two weeks before he died. The rest of the time – most of the rest of the time – he was fine.

“But it was the barbiturates that changed his personality. He also had relationship problems… and I think maybe because of the barbiturates they were emphasised.

“I think he felt very guilty about his relationship problems. I think maybe he took his own life because of the guilt he felt. He wanted to punish himself – but (it was) accentuated by these barbiturates.”

Bernard's bandmate Stephen, 67, was also in attendance and urged those struggling to speak to someone.

He added: “I think the problem with Ian and with depression and anything like that – you get yourself in a certain situation where you are boxing yourself in and you don’t know who you can talk to.”