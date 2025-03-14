Niall Horan has started work on his fourth solo album.

The One Direction star has revealed he's been busy "accumulating ideas" for the follow-up to 2023's 'The Show' and planned to start putting pen to paper this week.

During an interview with Golf Pass, Niall was asked: "What's the number one thing you're currently working on or excited about for the future?"

To which, he replied: "I am literally, this week, just about to sit down and I've been like accumulating some ideas but I'm going to sit down and start writing my next album."

He added: "That's an exclusive, I'm working on a new album guys.”

Niall recently teased fans by sharing a picture of some acoustic guitars in a photo dump on Instagram.

The 31-year-old singer is back to work after the tragic death of his 1D bandmate Liam Payne, who passed away in October, at the age of 31, after falling from a balcony at his hotel in Buenos Aires.

Niall reunited with bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and former member Zayn Malik at Liam's funeral the following month.

At the time of his passing, One Direction shared in a heartbreaking statement: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

"We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. - Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry. (sic)"