Nick Cave The Bad Seeds will embark on their first North American tour in seven years.

Nick Cave announces first North American tour in seven years

The band will tour in support of their recently released 18th album 'Wild God', making their first visit to the continent since 2018.

They were due to tour in 2020 but were forced to axe the plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Wild God' tour will begin on April 15 2025 at the Agganis Arena in Boston.

It will include stops in Brooklyn, Detroit, Washington D.C., Montreal, Chicago, Portland, Vancouver and more, before wrapping up on May 14 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

St Vincent will support on selected dates.

Meanwhile, Nick, 66, recently revealed that he wants to share the "extreme beauty" of the world with his fans through music.

He told Variety: "If anything, it’s an attempt to turn people away from an embittered, cynical view of the world. moving in the direction of God, let’s say, rather than in the other direction. It’s somehow, I guess, promoting an idea that that we are of some value as human beings, that the world has some implicit meaning, and that the world is not s*** — it’s beautiful! This has become a deeply controversial position on some level: A lot of people that write in are like, ‘No, you’ve got this wrong. This world is not that way at all, and I’ve arrived personally at this position through being damaged,’ or through a catastrophe or devastation of some kind.

“But I think the cynical view of the world is a sort of luxury that you can afford to have prior to the devastation. And the devastation either breaks you — or it turns you around to look at the world as something of extreme beauty.”

Nick believes that music "isn’t just entertainment" and he loves getting the chance to communicate with his fans

He explained: "I guess the band and I move closer to that [revival] sort of thing all the time. We’ve been making complex records about complex things, but when we get onstage, it does feel like we’re in direct communication — direct communion, I would say — with the audience. It sort of washes away some of that complexity and turns it into much more of a kind of pure emotional uplift."