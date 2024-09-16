Nicki Minaj is set to release the brand-new album 'Pink Friday 3'.

Nicki Minaj is set to drop Pink Friday 3 instead of a deluxe edition of its predecessor

The 41-year-old rapper took to social media over the weekend to explain why she decided to scrap the 'Gag City Reloaded' deluxe edition of her LP 'Pink Friday 2' in favour of a whole other album in the series.

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker promised to announce the release date "in the next couple of weeks” and vowed to drop a new song from the project before then.

In a lengthy post on X/Twitter, she wrote: “Instead of doing a DELUXE to Pink Friday 2, I’ve decided to do a brand new album.

I’ll still incorporate new songs like #Mamita and [The “anxiety” song] for the remainder of the tour tho…and I’ll announce the new date within the next couple weeks. The new music is just too good to be thrown away on a deluxe album. (sic)"

She went on: “Last night, the songs I recorded were just way too iconic. I love you guys so much. You know that. I know you do. I’ll still give you something leading up to the announcement, so no worries.”

Reiterating that the new tracks deserve their own album with a "specific" tracklisting, she added: “It’s just very special to me for so many reasons you guys aren’t aware of.

“I put every song on there in a specific order, etc. So to honor that, I’m going to give it the respect and integrity it deserves as a beautiful body of work and not add anything else to it. 1 or 2 songs is no big deal but 5-7 songs feels a little sloppy right now (In my humble opinion). (sic)"

'Pink Friday 2' dropped in December, and featured the likes of J. Cole, Drake, Lil Wayne, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, 50 Cent, Monica, and Keyshia Cole.

'Pink Friday' was Nicki's acclaimed 2010 debut album and received a follow-up in the form of 2012's 'Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, which saw her experiment with dance-pop and boasted her beloved hit 'Starships'.