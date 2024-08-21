Nicki Minaj continues to make music because of her fans.

Nicki Minaj has thanked her fans for their support

The 41-year-old rap star admits that making music remains her "true passion" in life - but her fans, who are also known as Barbz, are the real reason why she hasn't walked away from the industry.

One of Nicki's followers wrote on X: "I’m so happy that Nicki is still active and passionate about music cause I’m so serious when I say she’s the only one that just does it for me in this present rap genre. (sic)"

And in response, Nicki said: "And even tho music is my TRUE PASSION, (biggest at the moment), I think the only reason I still do it professionally, is because of the Barbz.

"I tell ppl all the time. Also being w/a label that I’ve rlly become a family with. It’s the things ppl don’t see. I’ll tell u guys 1 day. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Nicki has announced that she's set to launch a deluxe version of 'Pink Friday 2'.

The rapper released the hit album in December, and Nicki has taken to social media to announce that she plans to launch a deluxe version of the record in the coming months.

The 'Last Time I Saw You' hitmaker wrote on X: "Barbz relax it’s just a deluxe [heart and smiling emojis]

"I love it tho. I love it so much.

"I’ll be performing 2-3 songs from this version of the album on the PF2 #GagCityReloaded TOUR. (sic)"

Nicki hasn't announced a release date for the album, but she's thanked her fans for their support.

The rap star added: "Release date = I’ll keep you posted Promise [ribbon emoji]

"Oh, and Barbz…

"Thanku for inspiring me [prayer emoji]

"Love you (sic)"