Nicko McBrain says he is irreplaceable in Iron Maiden.

Nicko McBrain retired from touring with Iron Maiden last year

The 73-year-old drummer retired from touring with the Run to the Hills band after 42 years in 2024 and says that "no one can replace" him in the heavy metal group – although he did praise new touring sticksman Simon Dawson.

Nicko said at a recent gig: "Bless his heart. But he's doing a wonderful job, and I'm glad that you lot have welcomed him to the family.

"And regardless of whether or not he's me, he's not – there's no one that can replace me. I'm not saying to rub my ego or be (like), 'I am the best drummer for Maiden.' Not at all.

"So, yeah, thank you for bringing him into the family. They're doing a splendid job out there, although Bruce (Dickinson's) timing is a little bit shaky here and there. But there's nothing new there."

Nicko did joke that Dawson is a "baby" and that he remains "the best-looking bloke in Iron Maiden".

The musician said: "All of you know that I stepped back from touring with the band, and they've got a lovely lad. He's a baby. He's got a tiny little drum set...

"But here's the thing: you may ask yourself, how do I feel about a new drummer taking my place after 42 years? Well, the simple answer is I'm still the best-looking bloke in Iron Maiden.

"I don't know whether Simon would agree with me 'cause he probably thinks he's the best-looking bloke, which I can assure you is not the case."

Nicko was hospitalised in 2023 after suffering a stroke and feared that he wouldn't be able to drum again after the health scare – although he worked hard to regain his fitness and stamina.

He told Metal Hammer magazine: "It was very, very difficult.

"When it first happened I thought, 'This is it, I’m not going to be able to play. I’ve got a tour coming up in three months time.'

"I had a lot of time for reflection in the hospital. My wife was really my bastion of strength and encouragement and she was with me throughout.

"I did a lot of strength exercises, a lot of stretches with weird weights that they have and I got my stamina back."