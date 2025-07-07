Nicole Scherzinger has announced her first major solo show in the UK for 13 years.

Nicole Scherzinger announces show at Royal Albert Hall

The former Pussycat Dolls singer will take to the stage at London's Royal Albert Hall on 6 October 2025 for An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger, a special one-off performance.

Nicole, 47, will sing her pop hits as well as West End classics along with a live band.

The concert will be Scherzinger’s first in the UK for over a decade – she last performed a short solo show at G-A-Y in London in 2013 and prior to that during 2012’s Killer Love tour.

Announcing her UK show, Nicole said: "I am truly humbled to be performing at Royal Albert Hall. So many of my heroes have stood on that stage, and to join their legacy means the world to me."

Scherzinger is currently celebrating a non-stop run of success across stage, screen and studio.

Most recently, she received a frenzied reception in London's West End for her turn in the acclaimed Jamie Lloyd reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, which won her both an Olivier Awards and a Tony for Best Actress.

The Masked Singer judge Nicole has always had a love affair with the UK. She achieved eight 8 UK top 10 singles and two number ones with the Pussycat Dolls and was a judge on The X Factor for two seasons.

Nicole also lives in London with her fiancé Thom Evans.

Announcing her move back in September 2024 on Instagram with a photo of her stood next to a red telephone box, she said: "Guess who’s moved to London."

Ticket presale for An Evening With Nicole Scherzinger is available from 10am, Wednesday 9 July via Aegpresents.co.uk/nicole-scherzinger-presale/.

General on-sale begins 10am, Friday 11 July via Aegpresents.co.uk/event/nicole-scherzinger/