Nicole Scherzinger and the Pussycat Dolls' founder have ended their lengthy legal battle over the group's cancelled reunion.

Nicole Scherzinger has settled her lawsuit

The 'Poison' hitmaker was sued by Robin Antin in September 2021 for allegedly refusing to take part in the band's comeback shows unless she received full creative control and a 75% profit share and the following August, the Tony Award-winning star filed a cross complaint accusing the choreographer of mismanagement and misappropriating funds.

But now, the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column reports the pair jointly filed documents in court in Los Angeles on Friday (01.11.24), which stated both “parties have reached a settlement in principle, subject to the execution of certain written agreements.”

The notice didn't disclose the terms of the agreement, but it means a jury trial that had been scheduled for next month has now been cnacelled and replaced by a hearing on 28 July, 2025, to officially dismiss the case.

An insider told the outlet Nicole and 63-year-old Robin had “actually came to a resolution months ago but needed some time to formalise the details.”

When Robin first sued the 48-year-old singer, Nicole's legal team branded the case "meritless" and insisted she had simply asked to renegotiate her contract after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the reunion shows being delayed.

But later that month, Nicole announced the tour had been scrapped entirely - much to the surprise of her bandmates.

Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutter admitted they hadn't been "officially" told of the cancellation decision and only found out as a result of Nicole's Instagram statement.

They wrote on their Instagram Story shortly after Nicole had broken the news on the social media platform: "We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled.

"As of now, there has been no official notification of that.

The bandmates admitted they had "big dreams" to ensure "all of our voices could be heard", and while the tour is off, they insisted "it's not the end of the Dolls story".

They added: "Either way, it seems as though it's the end of a chapter to an incredible, life-altering experience full of some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for."

And Kimberly Wyatt admitted she had no idea until the news leaked online.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "The way it was communicated wasn't nice or kind to most of us.

"I found out through a fan's tweet. I was devastated and cried my eyes out.

"We were planning a world tour and were even booked for Glastonbury."