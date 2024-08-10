Nikki Glaser has praised Taylor Swift for axing her Vienna concerts.

Nikki Glaser praises Taylor Swift

Taylor's three Austrian gigs were cancelled after authorities uncovered a planned terror attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium and comedian Nikki - who had tickets to see Taylor in Vienna - believes calling off the concerts was the right decision.

She told Variety: "I did not even think about my safety even once. I was just like ‘I don’t get to see Taylor!’ It was such a selfish thought. I’m obviously so glad everyone is safe and she made the right call.

"I was just despondent. I follow Taylor on tour as much as I follow myself on tour,” . Any time I’m not touring, I find where she is and I go, I’m kind of addicted to it. So I was devastated.

"I’ll be just sightseeing around town on some double-decker bus with my ‘Tortured Poets’ clock choker with my bustier and my skirt. I gotta get some use out of it."

However, Nikki admitted she has already seen the 'Eras Tour' show 17 times so "no one should really feel bad for me".

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that a suspect in the foiled concert terror plot started working at the venue just days before.

Officials revealed a 17-year-old boy suspected to be behind the plot started working at the arena days before the cancellation.

It's said he was employed by a facilities company providing services at the stadium during the shows, before he was arrested by special police forces nearby.

A second suspect, aged 19, has also been arrested.

According to Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence, the suspect wanted to take his own life and kill "a large crowd at the concert".