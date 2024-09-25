Nina Nesbitt found it "disheartening" being seen as Ed Sheeran's ex rather than a talented musician in her own right.

Nina Nesbitt wants to be seen as a musician in her own right

The 30-year-old singer - who dated the 'Shape of You' hitmaker in 2012 and inspired his breakup song 'Nina' - has written for artists like Jessie Ware and Olivia Holt as well as releasing three albums of her own, with a fourth coming this week, and she has hit out at being reduced to her past relationship.

She told the 'Eras' podcast: "It's so disheartening after all the work and years that I've put into it.

"It only happens to women but it drives me to keep going and just be known as a musician."

Nina's new record 'Mountain Music' will be released on Friday (27.09.24) on her own Apple Tree Records.

And despite being a bit frustrated that her ex wrote 'Nina' about their breakup, she acknowledged it would be hypocritical to complain too much.

She explained: "There should be a disclaimer on songwriters. It is what it is, really. I've definitely written songs about other people.

"It was tricky because I never wanted to be known as someone's ex-girlfriend."

Nina noted while she did get some "amazing opportunities" from Ed - including the chance to tour with him - there have been some struggles as a result of that.

She added: "Obviously he gave me amazing opportunities of touring with him and everything...

"But, on the other hand, I think I've had to fight that for so long, articles about my albums, being described as someone's ex."

Nina is instead focusing on her own abilities as a musician, and running her own record label after disappointment earlier in her career.

She recalled: "I got signed when I was 17 to a label. Got dropped.

"I was at a point where I was like, 'Where do I go from here?' I quite enjoy being the boss. I'm a CEO!"