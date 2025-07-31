Nine Inch Nails' Ilan Rubin has reportedly been enlisted as Foo Fighters' new drummer.

A source has told The Hollywood Reporter the sticksman - who has also been behind the kit for Paramore, Angels and Airwaves, Danny Elfman, and Lostprophets - is the man Dave Grohl and co have chosen after Josh Freese was let go in May.

This comes following rumours that late Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane and Soundgarden's Matt Cameron were taking on the job.

Nine Inch Nails have also posted a picture of Josh on social media, alluding to Ilan and Josh swapping bands, captioning it: "Let’s f****** GO."

Josh actually served as Nine Inch Nails' sticksman between 2005 and 2008, before being replaced by llan.

And, he has confirmed his return, writing: "Leaving Nine Inch Nails at the end of 2008 was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. My wife and I were expecting our third child, and I knew I needed to step away from life on the road to be home with my family. NIN was a band that left me walking off stage every night, thinking ‘That was incredible. We absolutely crushed it.’ And it wasn’t just a feeling, it was a certainty. That level of intensity, pride and satisfaction after each show is something I’ve rarely experienced anywhere else.”

He continued: “Now, being back on tour with Trent [Reznor, frontman]and the crew – helping them do what they do best night after night – is something I’m incredibly excited about. To be part of that energy again feels amazing. If you get a chance to catch one of these shows over the next six weeks, I promise, they’re going to be absolutely unforgettable. Hope to see you out there.”

Josh joined the Best of You rockers in 2023, following the death of Taylor the previous year, and he claimed "no reason" was given for his sudden departure.