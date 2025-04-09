Noah Kahan, Tony Christie, Chase and Status and more will be honoured at the 2025 O2 Silver Clef Awards.

Noah Kahan will be named Best Male at the 2025 O2 Silver Clef Awards

The UK's largest music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins' annual fundraising event will see huge names recognised.

'Stick Season' hitmaker Noah has been named Best Male in recognition of his heartfelt songwriting, global success, and important work in the mental health space with his charity, The Busyhead Project.

Tony - who has sold more than 10 million records and is behind the hits 'This the Way to Amarillo?' and 'Avenues and Alleyways' - is this year's Icon recipient.

The 81-year-old singer said: “I’ve always believed in the power of music to bring people together, and Nordoff and Robbins do just that. To receive the Icon Award at the O2 Silver Clef Awards is an incredible moment for me, and I'm humbled to be part of such an inspiring event. Here’s to many more years of music and supporting a great cause!”

Best Group will be handed to drum and bass duo Chase and Status - comprising Saul Milton (Chase) and Will Kennard (Status) - who said of the honour: “Being recognised at the O2 Silver Clef Awards is truly humbling. Music has the power to unite, inspire, and elevate, and we’ve always strived to create something that connects with people. We’re honoured to support Nordoff and Robbins in their work to bring the healing power of music to those who need it most.”

And Irish group The Corrs have been chosen as the winners of the Legend accolade.

The 'Breathless' hitmakers commented: “Supporting Nordoff and Robbins in their work is something we deeply value. Music unites us as a family, and sharing our journey with fans around the world is truly special. We’re so happy to receive the Legend Award at the O2 Silver Clef Awards, and so grateful for this recognition.”

It was recently revealed that David Gilmour will take home the coveted O2 Silver Clef Award.

The 79-year-old prog rock hero said: "It’s such an honour to receive the O2 Silver Clef Award. Music speaks its own language and it’s inspiring to see Nordoff and Robbins using it to make a real difference to people’s lives. What they do reminds us of music’s ability to reach across boundaries and bring people together."

Elsewhere, indie rockers IDLES have been crowned Best Live Act, 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hitmaker Rick Astley has been chosen to receive the Outstanding Achievement in Music Award, and soul legends Soul II Soul will receive the Innovation in Music Award.

Rick, 59, said: "To be recognised with the Outstanding Achievement in Music Award is a big moment for me. Music gives us all an opportunity to connect, and I’ve been fortunate to share that connection with so many people over the years. Knowing that Nordoff and Robbins uses music to create real change for those who need it most makes this award feel even more special. I’m proud to support their incredible work."

IDLES frontman Joe Talbot, 40, commented: "Performing live is at the core of what we do. It’s where everything comes together – the energy, the connection, and the raw emotion. To be recognised by Nordoff and Robbins, who use music in such a powerful way to help others, is something we deeply appreciate. We’re grateful to be part of this year’s awards."

Soul II Soul's Jazzie B, 62, said: "Pushing boundaries and creating something that lasts has always been our aim, so this award feels very special. Nordoff and Robbins shows how music can go even further – breaking down barriers and supporting people in ways few other things can. It’s an honour to support their vital work."

The winners will be honoured at a ceremony hosted by broadcaster Edith Bowman on July 2 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London.

Last year, the event raised £760,000, enough to pay for over 9,000 music therapy sessions.

Blur took home the 2024 O2 Silver Clef Award, with The 1975, Jessie Ware, Jacob Collier, Young Fathers, Ezra Collective, Cat Burns, AC/DC, Mark Knopfler, Chaka Khan, Loyle Carner and Texas also honoured.

Head to https://www.nordoff-robbins.org.uk/events/o2-silver-clefs for more information.