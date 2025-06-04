Noah Kahan is to be the focus of a new documentary.

Noah Kahan will be the focus of a new documentary

The 28-year-old singer has seen a surge in popularity in the last few years thanks to his 2022 album 'Stick Season' and its title track, which was a huge hit around the world after going viral on TikTok, and his sudden rise to stardom has been captured in an as-yet unnamed film.

According to Rolling Stone, director Nick Sweeney and four companies, Live Nation Productions, Federal Films, Polygram Entertainment, and RadicalMedia, have completed production on the documentary and are currently seeking a distributor to bring it to general release.

The film follows Noah after a stint on tour, including a headline show at New York's Madison Square Garden and two at Fenway Park, Boston, with the latter having been livestreamed to support his mental health initiative The Busyhead Project.

An announcement about the documentary stated: “As his tour wraps up, he returns to Vermont to grapple with the pressures of his success, the challenge of following it up, and the personal struggles he’s never shared before.

“In this intimate look, Kahan reconnects with the people and places that shaped him, while navigating through life’s challenges and changing relationships.”

Noah previously explained he wrote 'Stick Season' because he felt behind on TikTok and wanted something he could share on the platform.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: “We all do this — let’s not pretend we don’t do it.

“Looking to see if people comment on it, if people are watching it, just refreshing it like an absolute maniac. And no one was, and I was like, ‘Dude, I suck. … It stinks, I suck, I’m the worst!’ I was feeding into the worst thoughts of myself.

"And then I woke up the next morning, and it had done really well, and I was like, 'I’m the best, yeah!' "

And the singer found it "gratifying" to see how the track was embraced.

He added: “To see it succeed on TikTok and have what seems to be this universal relatability in terms of people making their own lyrics and creating their own storylines was incredible.

"And it was really gratifying to see that I could make something that was specific to my life that could relate to a lot of different people’s lives.”