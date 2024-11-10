Noel Gallagher has recorded six potential new Oasis songs.

Noel Gallagher has been busy in the recording studio

The 57-year-old rocker has been busy in the studio ahead of the group's reunion tour next year but with previous recording sessions for the group being notoriously volatile as a result of the tension between him and brother Liam Gallagher, the possibility of a row between the pair is being minimised as they would't have to be in the same room in order to finish the tracks.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “Noel has been making new music for a few months and has around six tracks in the bag.

"Now Liam could always add his vocals remotely, to avoid any bust-ups between the two siblings.

“It’s of the utmost importance that they are as harmonious as possible ahead of their massive reunion.

There is intense speculation in the record industry that Noel is to exploit the huge success of their reunion tour to finally invite Liam on his tunes.”

However, the outlet claimed the idea of the songs being recorded for Oasis has been "intensely denied" by Noel and Liam's "people", who insisted the brothers' focus is on the tour.

However, Noel is keen for the band not to be seen as a "nostalgia act".

The source added: “Noel knows the reunion is about the hits but he doesn’t want them to be purely a nostalgia act.

"He has the tunes ready to go and if things continue to work well with Liam then it could be amazing.”

Liam declared earlier this week he had been "blown away" by the music Noel has been writing for a potential Oasis record.

One fan asked on X: "What do you think of Noel's new songs he's written for Oasis?"

The 52-year-old singer replied: "Blown away."

Liam is known for his blunt interactions with fans on the platform and claimed in September that he and Noel had recorded new songs ahead of the reunion.

A fan asked: "Is it true that Oasis will have a new album???"

Liam responded: "Yep it's already finished."

The 'Live Forever' rocker heightened expectations further by replying to a question asking if the record was "up in the air" by stating: "It's in the bag mate f*** the air.(sic)"