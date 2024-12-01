Noel Gallagher says his mother Peggy "couldn't give a s***" about the Oasis reunion.

Noel Gallagher says that his mother is indifferent to him and Liam reuniting Oasis

The 57-year-old rocker and his younger brother Liam Gallagher have ended their 15-year feud ahead of the Britpop legends hitting the road for a much-hyped tour next year but the 'Some Might Say' musician has revealed the pair's Irish matriarch was unmoved by the news.

Speaking at the National Portrait Gallery for the Zoe Law Legend exhibition, Noel is quoted by The Sun on Sunday newspaper as saying: "My mum couldn't give a s***. My mum never gave a s***, never. You know what Irish mums are like?

"When we told her we were getting back together, she said, 'Sure, that will be nice'. That was it."

However, Noel revealed that he and Liam are determined for the 81-year-old to attend one of the Dublin dates on the Oasis Live '25 Tour next summer.

He said: "We'll try and get her to Dublin."

Alan McGee - who signed Oasis to his Creation Records label back in 1993 - previously revealed that he suspected that Peggy was the driving force behind the brothers putting their differences aside to reunite the band.

He told Virgin Radio after the announcement in August: "I'm sure she is behind the whole thing.

"Peggy is great, she is rocking on."

Meanwhile, the High Flying Birds frontman claims that he and Liam, 52, won't be as "raucous" as they were during the band's pomp as this is now a "lap of honour" for the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers.

Noel explained: "No, it won't be as raucous as back in the day, because we're on the wrong side of 50 now, so we're too old. We're too old to give a s*** now, so there won't be any fallouts, there won't be any fighting. It's a lap of honour for the band."