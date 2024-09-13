Noel Gallagher's guitar has sold for a whopping £132,000 - almost double its estimate.

The 57-year-old Oasis star's Epiphone Les Paul electric, which is featured in the music video and artwork of the Britpop legends' debut single ‘Supersonic’, only had an estimate of £60,000 to £80,000.

The guitar was one of three of Noel's sold as part of Sotheby’s annual Popular Culture Auction.

His Epiphone EA-250 Guitar also went for £48,000, and his 1980 Gibson Flying V Guitar, which his pal Johnny Marr gave to him and was used for Oasis’ 1994 classic ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’, fetched £36,000.

The sale comes after the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers - who split in 2009 following a backstage bust-up between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, 51, at their final concert in Paris - announced their reunion tour, which will see the band play stadiums in the UK and Ireland next summer.

The auction also included a Jean-Paul Gaultier black leather jacket worn by Freddie Mercury, and items owned by singer Marianne Faithfull, 77.

The studded jacket, which the late Queen frontman wore at The Dominion Theatre in London in 1988, sold for £72,000.

Head of Popular Culture, Katherine Schofield, commented: "It has been brilliant to offer these important Oasis guitars from the beginning of the Britpop era in our inaugural Pop Culture sale at Sotheby’s. It’s a fitting tribute to celebrate, not only the 30th Anniversary of Definitely Maybe, but also the recent announcement of the long-awaited Oasis reunion. It was thrilling to see such strong and competitive bidding for these culturally significant guitars, previously used by Noel Gallagher. Together with the sale of a Steinway Piano from Abbey Road Studios and items from Marianne Faithfull’s collection, the auction engaged new and existing clients and we have welcomed many enthusiasts, buyers and collectors to view our curated exhibition in advance of the auction."