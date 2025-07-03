Noel Gallagher has credited Oasis' success with making fans "feel" something.

Noel Gallagher has addressed Oasis' longstanding appeal

The Don't Look Back In Anger hitmaker and his brother Liam Gallagher have called a truce on their sibling rivalry and will hit the road this summer on the Oasis Live '25 reunion tour, which starts tomorrow (04.07.25) at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

In the programme for the tour, Noel, 58, reflects on what makes Oasis special, and writes: "People will never forget the way you made them feel."

The guitarist and songwriter insists part of the legendary Britpop band's appeal is being "chaotic and flawed".

He adds: "A new generation recognises how Oasis wasn't manufactured. It was chaotic and flawed, and not technically brilliant.

"We were rough and ready guys from a rehearsal room."

Although the Wonderwall group were always committed and talented, in the programme Noel plays down his own talents.

He says: "I didn't invent anything. I had a good taste in music, a cool record collection, I could write a melody simple enough to make it work, and it was 50 percent inspiration and 50 percent copying."

Last month, Oasis opened a number of pop-up stores across the UK and Ireland to mark their reunion tour.

The first store opened in the Gallagher brother's home city of Manchester on June 20, and will remain open until July 27 with other sites in Cardiff, London, Edinburgh, Dublin and Birmingham.

The merchandise collection for the Oasis Live '25 Tour is available in stores and online.

Noel and Liam have ended their lengthy feud to get the Britpop icons back together and the former's close friend – U2 frontman Bono – recently claimed that the musician has been left "shocked by how great" Oasis are sounding in rehearsals.

The Irish rocker told Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe: "They’re both funny. I’m still very close with Noel, and he sent a message to me saying he’s kind of shocked by how great the band is [sounding at rehearsals]. I think we’re going to have a good summer."

Bono added of Oasis: "I love them. I just love them.

"And what I really love is, the preciousness that had gotten [into] indie music, they just blew it out.

"There was just the swagger, and the sound of getting out of the ghetto, not glamorising it."