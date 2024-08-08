Noel Gallagher was booed after he told fans there will not be an Oasis reunion in 2025 or 2026.

Noel Gallagher was booed after he told fans there will not be an Oasis reunion in 2025 or 2026

The 57-year-old singer-songwriter's High Flying Birds band headlined the Y Not Festival on Sunday night (04.08.24), when he responded to a fan's query about when he and estranged brother Liam Gallagher's band might make a momentous comeback.

Noel said: "When are we going to see you? In 2025 or 2026? The answer is neither."

This led to boos from some of the crowd, and he then joked: "I’ll take the fact that you’re booing as a compliment!"

The headline set was the final leg of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' latest tour, and the frontman quipped he and his bandmates are now "sick of the sight of each other".

He told the crowd: "Well, this is the last night of our tour tonight ... we’ve been on tour for over a year, so we’re sick of the sight of each other.

"So, we need to get away from it for a while."

Noel also admitted the band will release a new album at some point, but first they need to write one.

He said: "I don’t know if we’re gonna tour again, I’ve got no idea. But we will ... we’ve got to make a record first. We’ve gotta write one.

"We’ve gotta write one, gotta make one ... do all that.

"We’ve gotta go spend some money. I have no idea, I dunno but you’ll be the first to know.

"Right, we’re all Oasis fans, right? Buckle up."

He then performed Oasis' 1997 B-side 'Going Nowhere' to an elated crowd.

Warring brothers Noel and Liam have been at loggerheads ever since a backstage bust-up at their final Oasis concert in Paris in 2009.

In June, it was reported by the Sunday Mirror newspaper that the estranged siblings had secretly booked three dates at Wembley Stadium for an Oasis reunion this year.

However, Liam has since admitted he was none the wiser about this.

He responded to a fan on X: "Nobody’s told me, maybe [they’re] getting a new singer like the dude out of Queen [Adam Lambert]."