Noel and Liam Gallagher could be set to rake in even more millions - as they are said to have been offered big bucks to make a film out of their reunion.

Noel and Liam Gallagher are being pitched a documentary film for the Oasis Live 25 Tour

The siblings ended their 15-year feud to reunite and announce the 'Oasis Live '25' tour, which kicks off at the Cardiff Principality Stadium on July 4, and now it's been revealed the likes of Apple, Netflix and Prime Video are in a fierce bidding war to try and get the frontman and guitarist to allow cameras to document their hotly anticipated return.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Noel and Liam’s teams have been inundated with offers from production companies, who are desperate to secure the rights to a documentary.

“A dedicated team over at Apple have met to discuss the bid they are putting forward, and companies who work with Netflix and Prime Video are doing the same.

“The Oasis reunion is the biggest music story of recent times and to have access to Noel and Liam would be a huge coup.

“To see the brothers coming together again and putting their bitter split behind them would make for sensational viewing.

“The offers being tabled run into their millions.

“They know the price has to be right to get Noel and Liam to do it.

“Their team is collating the offers and will go through them in due course.

“Whether Noel and Liam would agree to filming their comeback is another thing.

“They don’t need it and they’re focused on the music.

“But a warts-and-all documentary lifting the lid on their return would go down in history.”

Noel and Liam - who had been estranged ever since a backstage bust-up ended the Britpop group in 2009 - separately contributed to the 2016 documentary film 'Oasis: Supersonic' in 2016 by Mat Whitecross, which made $1.5 million (£1.3 million) at the box office.

Meanwhile, it was recently suggested that the tour could be worth around £400 million and could dwarf Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras World Tour’.