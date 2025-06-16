Normani teased "the best is still yet to come" on the first anniversary of her debut solo album, Dopamine.

Normani is not done with her solo career after teasing 'the best is yet to come'

The Fifth Harmony star has reflected on the release of the star-studded 2024 record - which featured Starrah, Gunna, James Blake and Cardi B, with contributions from Brandy and Victoria Monét - and hinted more solo music is to come.

The 29-year-old singer also admitted the LP got her through "some of the most challenging moments" of her life so far.

Normani wrote on her Instagram Story to mark the milestone on June 14: "HAPPY ONE YEAR DOPAMINE you were such a labor of love and carried me through some of the most challenging moments in my life. thank you to everyone involved and most importantly my fans. I LOVE YOU and the best is still YET TO COME. (sic)"

Meanwhile, in March, the Wild Side singer's engagement to sportsman DK Metcalf was revealed when the wide receiver described his fiancee while celebrating his trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 27-year-old footballer said: “Shoutout to my beautiful fiancée for being here with me. Can’t wait to step onto the field with the rest of the Black and Gold Nation.”

The post also included two photos of the pair posing alongside a Steelers helmet, with Normani offering a brief glimpse of her ring.

And during a press conference, DK - whose real name is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf - showed off his partner's sparkler, urging her to "hold that rock up, baby".

The former Seattle Seahawks player revealed he had popped the question in front of both of their families.

He said: “My family and her family was in Houston.

"It was my sister’s spring break and [I] just thought about getting the whole family together for a big kumbaya and joining our families with a ring.”

The singer confirmed her relationship with DK on Instagram in July 2023, and later revealed they had been introduced by Ciara and her husband, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson.

She told Apple Music: “We actually met through Ciara and Russ. If you could trust a couple [to set you up], that would be the couple.”