Normani felt "anxious" before releasing her debut solo album.

Normani recently released her solo album

The 28-year-old singer - who shot to stardom as a teenager as part of Fifth Harmony - has confessed that she felt nervous before releasing 'Dopamine' in June.

Normani - whose album faced numerous delays - told Rolling Stone magazine: "I'm excited, but I'm a little anxious."

Asked what was making her feel anxious, the 'Motivation' hitmaker replied: "Honestly just the pressures of the wait and hoping that everybody loves this body of work as much as I love it."

Normani committed herself wholeheartedly to the project.

She shared: "I want to know that I put in absolutely everything that I could, that I exhausted every possibility."

Normani also hopes that fans will "learn" more about her through listening to the album.

She said: "I've been so many versions of myself - still the same, still Normani, but in this body of work, I really hope everybody's able to learn more about me."

Earlier this year, Normani admitted that she battled self-doubts while making her debut album.

During an appearance on the 'Zach Sang Show', Normani explained: "I deserve to enjoy what I'm doing, and I would definitely say that I wish I enjoyed this process a lot more than I did.

"But there were so many different ... things attached to it. So next time I'm going to be like, 'No, I'm going to have the best time ever.'"

Normani sees her debut album as a testament to her own "resilience".

She said: "It's a testament to me being with me this whole time, and me not giving up on myself. And my resilience, because there's plenty of times ... that I honestly didn't know if the project was going to come out, or if people still cared, or this was still where god called me.

"I questioned a lot my purpose in this throughout the process."