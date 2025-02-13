Oasis are re-releasing their 'Standing on the Shoulder of Giants' music videos in 4K.

The Britpop legends released the album in 2000 and with the 25th anniversary reissue available to preorder, the group - including brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher - have unveiled plans to drop the videos with remastered audio over the course of four weeks.

On Friday (14.02.25), 'Who Feels Love?' will be the first 4K re-release, with 'Sunday Morning Call' following a week later.

'Go Let It Out' will drop on February 28, and 'Where Did It All Go Wrong' will get the re-release treatment on March 7.

Earlier this month, Oasis confirmed the 25th anniversary reissue of the collection will be available on February 28, 25 years to the day since its initial release.

The album will be available on a limited edition vinyl and silver LP, as well as a blue and purple marble LP exclusive to the band's official store.

Liam, Noel and drummer Alan White made the record the departure of founding members Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs and Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan in 1999.

A subsequent tour of the album signalled the arrival of new guitarist Gem Archer and bassist Andy Bell.

The LP also saw the band move away from their earlier Britpop sound, adopting a more psychedelic approach with instruments such as the sitar, mellotron and backward guitar, popular with their heroes The Beatles.

Oasis also used samples for the first time, including on opening instrumental track ‘F***in’ In The Bushes’, which features Murray Lerner’s film ‘Message To Love Isle Of Wight 1970’ – and is still used by Liam as his intro at his solo concerts - while ‘Go Let It Out’ contains part of Johnny Jenkins’ ‘I Walk on Gilded Splinters’.

The record topped the charts in the UK and shifted an impressive 310,000 copies in the country alone in its first week.

The reissues come ahead of the highly anticipated and totally sold-out 'Oasis Live '25 Tour', which will see former sibling rivals Liam and Noel perform together for the first time in 16 years.

They recently announced their reunion after splitting following a backstage bust-up at their final concert in Paris in 2009.