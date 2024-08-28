Oasis fans hoping to get tickets for the band's reunion shows are being asked a trivia question to secure access to a pre-sale ballot.

The 'Champagne Supernova' band have announced that they will be getting back together for a series of shows in the UK and Ireland after brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher ended their 15-year feud and fans are being posed with a teaser to demonstrate their knowledge of the band to gain an advantage in the clamour for tickets that go on general sale on Saturday (31.08.24).

They are asked: "Who was the drummer in the initial Oasis line up?"

Multiple choice answers are given in the form of Chris Sharrock, Tony McCarroll and Alan White. The correct answer is McCarroll – who was in the Britpop band from their formation in 1991 until 1995.

Fans are also asked how many times they have seen Oasis perform, although this is not thought to have any bearing on ballot eligibility.

A message on the Oasis site reads: "Successful applicants will receive an email with full access information the morning of Friday 30th August. Success in the ballot will not guarantee tickets.

"Tickets will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Due to the extremely high volume of entries, confirmation emails may be delayed. Please be assured that everyone who has correctly filled out the ballot form before 7pm Wednesday 28th August will receive the confirmation email."

Oasis will make their long-awaited return next summer and DJ Kevin McManus suggested the demand for tickets will "absolutely dwarf" that for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows.

He told ITV: "I think everybody is going to try and get a ticket.

"Taylor Swift was obviously the big deal this summer, I think it's going to absolutely dwarf that, just because it's them and there's that talk.

"And there's always going to be that 'are they going to do it? Are they going to fall out before the first show, are they going to fall out after five shows? Will they do the rest?'

"There's always going to be that air of jeopardy."