Oasis fans have received their invitations to enter a ballot to buy tickets to their extra Wembley Stadium shows.

Millions of people were left disappointed last weekend when they were unable to secure tickets for the 'Live Forever' hitmakers' reunion shows next summer, prompting the group to add two extra concerts in London, which they pledged to make available to those who had been unsuccessful.

And on Saturday (07.09.24), the group urged fans to keep an eye on their inboxes.

They announced on social media: “Invitations to enter the private ballot will be sent overnight tonight (Saturday) to eligible fans we have been able to identify.

“If you signed into your Ticketmaster UK account on Saturday, 31st August, and were able to join a queue for a specific show, but didn’t get a ticket – then you may be eligible to take part and will receive an email on how to register for the ballot.”

The email which was sent to those fans stated: "Only those who receive this email are eligible to register. Registration is open now and closes at midnight this Sunday. Make sure you use the email address that corresponds with your Ticketmaster account (the one this email has been sent to). Registration from any other email address will not be valid.

"You will need to be registered with Oasismynet to enter. If you are not already registered on Oasismynet you will be registered as you join the ballot. You can unsubscribe once the ballot has closed.

"PLEASE NOTE: Demand for these shows is unprecedented. Unfortunately, there will not be enough codes for everyone registering. A code does not guarantee tickets, which will be sold on a first come first served basis.

"If selected, you will receive an email from Oasismynet with your code by 9 p.m. BST on Friday, 13th of September. If you don't receive an email by then, you have not been selected."

On entering the ballot, the terms and conditions stated fans who are successful in the ballot will be able to buy just two tickets each for the shows in September.