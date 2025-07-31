Don’t Look Back in Anger’s closing lyric has been voted Oasis’ most memorable.

Oasis' most memorable lyric has been revealed

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher are currently in the midst of their reunion tour, and fans have been singling out their favourite lyrics, and not only did “Don’t look back in anger, I heard you say” from the group’s 1996 single top the list, another line from the song – “So, Sally can wait, she knows it’s too late as we’re walking on by” – made it into third place.

In second, was Wonderwall’s chorus line “I said maybe, you’re gonna be the one that saves me”, while lyrics from Live Forever and Stand by Me rounded out the top five.

The research also looked at the lasting emotional connection fans have to Oasis songs, with 44% citing emotional impact as what makes a lyric iconic, while 35% value clever wordplay or rhyme and 13% credited one of the group’s tracks for helping them reconnect with someone.

Car hire company SIXT, who commissioned the research, have celebrated the Supersonic lyric “Can I ride with you in your BMW?” by running a competition to win a premium BMW rental over the upcoming weekend 1-3 August, which will see Oasis take to the stage for another three shows at Wembley Stadium.

Andrew Smith, SIXT UK Managing Director, said: “The level of excitement around the band’s reunion is rarely seen, so this is our own tribute, inspired by the lyrics we love. We’re thrilled to celebrate their legacy by giving fans the chance to live out a bit of that rock and roll magic with a ride in one of SIXT’s premium BMWs.

“We’ve seen a real surge in demand for premium vehicles, especially in cities along the tour route, and it’s clear fans are keen to travel in true rock and roll style.”

And that’s not all as SIXT will be handing out free bucket hats to anyone named Liam or Noel renting from their London Wembley, Heathrow, and Edinburgh branches during the tour dates in those cities - while stocks last.

The top 20 most memorable Oasis lyrics:

1. “Don’t look back in anger, I heard you say” – Don’t Look Back in Anger

2. “I said maybe, you’re gonna be the one that saves me” – Wonderwall

3. “So, Sally can wait, she knows it’s too late as we’re walking on by” - Don’t Look Back In Anger

4. “You and I are gonna live forever” – Live Forever

5. “Stand by me, nobody knows the way it’s gonna be” – Stand By Me

6. “Tonight, I’m a rock ‘n’ roll star” – Rock ‘n’ Roll Star

7. “All your dreams are made when you’re chained to the mirror and the razor blade” – Morning Glory

8. “Tomorrow never knows what it doesn’t know too soon” – Morning Glory

9. “We’re all part of the masterplan” – The Masterplan

10. “In my mind, my dreams are real” – Rock ‘n’ Roll Star

11. “Let there be love, let there be love” – ‘Let There Be Love

12. “I’m feeling Supersonic” – Supersonic

13. “I want to talk tonight until the morning light ‘bout how you saved my life” – Talk Tonight

14. “You gotta keep your dreams alive” – Keep the Dream Alive

15. “True perfection has to be imperfect” – Little by Little

16. “We see things they’ll never see” – Live Forever

17. “We believe in one another and I know we’re gonna uncover what’s sleeping in our soul” – Acquiesce

18. “I met my maker, I made him cry” – D’you know what I mean?

19. “Can I ride with you in your BMW?” – Supersonic

20. “The future’s mine and it’s no disgrace” – I Hope, I Think, I Know