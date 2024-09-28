Oasis could release a live album of their upcoming reunion tour.

Oasis to record live album?

Liam and Noel Gallagher will reunite on stage together next summer for the first time since the band's acrimonious split in 2009 and they are set to be offered a generous deal to record the gigs for a live album.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The Oasis reunion is an historic moment and these concerts will be talked about for decades to come. Many people around the brothers think they have to capture the shows.

"A live album of the Oasis reunion could be as iconic as The Who's 'Live At Leeds' in 1970 or Queen’s 'Live At Wembley ’86'.

"It would capture the rock ’n’ roll alchemy that happens when Noel and Liam are on stage together.

"By the time they’re playing next summer, it will have been 16 years since they last performed together and the sound will have evolved - and that is special.

"The concerts are a long way off and Oasis are focused on those shows at the moment.

"But Noel and Liam would be mad not to record their reunion in a live album."

The band are set to play a number of dates in the UK and Ireland, with their Wembley or Manchester dates tipped for the live recording.

There have also been recent reports that they could embark on a US tour.