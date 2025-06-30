Oasis will rehearse at Cardiff's Principality Stadium this week ahead of the opening concert of their hugely anticipated reunion tour.

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher

The band kick off the Oasis Live '25 tour this Friday (04.07.25) at the stadium in Wales, which will be the first time Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher have performed together in 16 years.

The brothers have made the decision to practice on the stadium stage because they have a fresh line-up - which also includes guitarists Gem Archer and original member Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, bassist Andy Bell, new drummer Joey Waronker and keyboard player Christian Madden - and have been away for so long.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "With a new line-up and it being such a huge first show, the boys will do some songs inside the venue, too.

"Some tours would take a week or two to get into the groove again but there is no time for that and Liam and Noel want every night to be massive."

Last week, Noel, 58, teased that rehearsals had gone very well and he and "our kid" Liam, 52, were sounding great ahead of the tour kicking off.

Appearing on radio station TalkSPORT, he said: "We've got a few days off now and it's sounding huge, so we're all, well this is it, there's no going back now. It's good.”

Oasis will perform to 74,500 fans on the opening night in Cardiff, and they then play a second night at the Principality Stadium on Saturday night (05.07.25) before taking the tour to Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin before jetting off around the globe.

