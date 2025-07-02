Oasis have announced a 30th anniversary reissue of (What's The Story) Morning Glory? that will feature new unplugged versions of classic tracks.

Oasis are releasing a 30th anniversary reissue of (What's the Story) Morning Glory?

The deluxe version of the album will be released on October 3, a day after the Britpop icons released their seminal second record in 1995, and will feature new unplugged versions of classic recordings Cast No Shadow, Morning Glory, Wonderwall, Acquiesce and Champagne Supernova.

The announcement comes just days before Oasis play the first gig on their long-awaited reunion Oasis Live '25 Tour in Cardiff on Friday (04.07.25) – which marks the first time that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher will perform together since the band split back in 2009.

The special anniversary format follows the release of the 30th anniversary edition of Definitely Maybe last summer – which topped the Official UK Album Chart for the second time in the record's history.

The new unplugged versions of Oasis tracks have been produced and mixed by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho from the original master recordings at Noel's Lone Star Sound studio in London.

The deluxe album features new artwork shot by the original sleeve designer Brian Cannon and new sleeve notes.

Exclusive coloured vinyl formats will also be available to fans, including the indie record store exclusive Cast No Shadow inspired Crystal Clear 3xLP, a HMV Morning Glory inspired blue marble 3XLP, an Amazon exclusive Wonderwall inspired sepia marble 3XLP and an official store exclusive Acquiesce inspired neon orange 3XLP.

All formats will include the 2014 remastered version of the album together with the new bonus versions.

(What's The Story) Morning Glory? catapulted Oasis to worldwide success as it came just 14 months after their remarkable debut Definitely Maybe.

The record was hugely successful and won the Best British Album prize at the BRIT Awards in 1996.

The Wonderwall rockers have also launched the Oasis Live '25 Map Experience – an official digital companion for fans around the world.

The experience enables fans to explore each stop on the tour through curated hotspots including landmarks tied to the band's history, ranging from legendary local music venues they've performed at to iconic bars and official merchandise outlets.

The platform will also unlock exclusive digital content leveraging real-time geo-locations, accessible when fans are present in the host cities. The interactive features include AR experience with exclusive content offered throughout the tour.

Fans are also invited to capture their journey and share their excitement for the gigs on YouTube Shorts, with the opportunity to have their videos featured directly on the Live '25 Map Experience and the official Oasis YouTube Channel - turning their experiences into part of the tour's living digital archive.

(What's The Story) Morning Glory? Tracklist:

1. Hello

2. Roll With It

3. Wonderwall

4. Don't Look Back In Anger

5. Hey Now!

6. (Untitled)

7. Some Might Say

8. Cast No Shadow

9. She's Electric

10. Morning Glory

11. (Untitled)

12. Champagne Supernova

Additional Tracks:

1. Cast No Shadow (Unplugged)

2. Morning Glory (Unplugged)

3. Wonderwall (Unplugged)

4. Acquiesce (Unplugged)

5. Champagne Supernova (Unplugged)