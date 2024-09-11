Oasis are reportedly eyeing a return to Knebworth in 2026.

Noel and Liam Gallagher might consider Knebworth return in 2026

Should Noel and Liam Gallagher complete their 2025 reunion run next summer without any scuffles after they put their differences aside to announce the 'Oasis Live '25 Tour', they may consider reliving their era-defining shows at the Hertfordshire park in 1996, which saw the 'Supersonic' group play to 250,000 fans over two evenings.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “A return to Knebworth sounds like a pipe dream but it’s now something that is being considered by Noel and Liam.

“They are fully committed to their comeback next year and want to see how they gel first before making this idea a reality.

“Noel and Liam know that going back to Knebworth would be iconic and given the massive demand for tickets to the reunion tour, they know it would sell."

Should they agree to Knebworth, they will have a chance to break rival Robbie Williams' record after his trio of sell-out shows in 2003 trumped their attendance record for the venue.

The insider added: "And naturally, the prospect of breaking Robbie’s record makes the idea even more appealing.

“There is a love-hate relationship between the three of them, but Noel and Liam know it would be brilliant if they could take Robbie’s crown one last time."

Henry Lytton Cobbolde, who owns the stately home on the estate, Knebworth House, is all for the Britpop legends' returning.

He said: “That’s what the people want and they seem pretty good at doing what the people want. It would be a great way to have the best party of all parties.”

Robbie recently admitted Oasis' reunion will be a "healing moment" for the UK - but couldn't resist taking a swipe at Noel.

The 'Angels' singer, 50, famously fell out with the 57-year-old guitarist and his brother Liam, 51, in the late 1990s, but he is still pleased the pair have reconciled and will put on a great show.

However, Robbie believes it will be Liam that will make the concerts memorable.

He wrote on Instagram: "As ‘Namaste’ as it may sound Oasis getting back together is going to be a healing moment for our country.

"Liam Gallagher reading his phone on the toilet would be more charismatic and intriguing than 99.9% of the world’s population at their most enigmatic. All he has to do is stand there and sing for the audience to be guaranteed their money’s worth. Noel will be there too."

Oasis split in 2009 due to the rift between Liam and Noel, with the brothers subsequently exchanging numerous public jibes over the years, so Robbie has predicted the pair getting together again will make for a fascinating "soap opera".