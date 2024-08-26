Oasis could make "over £400 million" from their rumoured reunion.

Oasis have been tipped to reunite

The legendary Britpop group - who split in 2009 - have recently hinted at a comeback, and Professor Jonathan Shalit, the chairman of talent agency InterTalent, has now claimed that Liam and Noel Gallagher could each make more than £50 million from a potential reunion.

He told The Sun newspaper: "With tickets, sponsorship, merchandise and filming, I would predict an income for Noel and Liam of over £50 million each."

It's been speculated that Oasis could perform a series of gigs at Wembley Stadium in 2025.

And the music industry expert admits that a tour could be worth an eye-watering amount of money.

Jonathan said: "This is a tour that could easily gross over £400 million."

Noel, 57, and Liam, 51, have both teased a potential reunion in recent days.

Liam also gave a shoutout to his older brother during his performance at Reading Festival on Sunday (25.08.24).

Before performing 'Half The World Away', Liam told the crowd: "I wanna dedicate this song to Noel Gallagher."

The singer also teased the band's potential return on social media.

He wrote on X: "I never did like that word FORMER (sic)"

Meanwhile, an insider has predicted that demand for Oasis tickets will be "huge" and that the Gallagher brothers are reuniting "for the fans".

The source told The Sun newspaper: "Noel and Liam are never going to be the best of friends but they want to bring Oasis back for the fans.

"They aren’t getting any younger and the demand is huge. They decided it was now or never.

"Noel dug his heels in for a long time but has finally caved and agreed to return.

"He spoke to Liam on the phone and they are on the same page. They know this reunion will go down in music history."