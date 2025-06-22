Anaïs Gallagher has no intention of going into music.

The 25-year-old star is the daughter of Oasis legend Noel Gallagher and his ex-wife Meg Mathews, but while she has carved out a career in modelling, she admitted that the idea of following in her father's footsteps has never really been on the cards.

She told W Magazine: "I had a brief stint playing the cello when I was about 11, and it’s safe to say there is not an inherent Gallagher musical gene. My dad came to see a few of my recitals and he swiftly was like, 'Maybe it's not for you."

Howveer, Anais is planning to support her dad and his brother Liam at the upcoming reunion tour - which will take place in the UK throughout July and August - and is hoping to get to every date, but joked that she is "pre-prepping" her liver now for the amount of alcohol she thinks will be consumed.

She said: "I’m pre-prepping my liver now by drinking, I don’t know, electrolytes. It should be a very fun summer. My plan is to be at every UK date, and my camera will be with me every step of the way."

The influencer also noted that while she was told she was "different" when growing up as the child of a rock star, it was also made known to her that she was not "better" than anyone else.

She said: "They said, ‘You’re different, but that doesn’t mean you’re better than anybody else.’ I think I’ve kept that in mind throughout my whole life.

"My generation has been told that the sky is the limit and that if you dream big, you can invent an app and become a billionaire.

"But that is such a small fraction of the population. My parents were always like, do whatever makes you happy—you don’t need to be this big superstar."