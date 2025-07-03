Oasis streaming "went up by 750 percent" in one hour after their reunion announcement.

Oasis streaming soared after reunion reveal

The Don't Look Back In Anger hitmakers play the first of their highly anticipated Oasis Live '25 tour dates on Friday (04.07.25) at Cardiff's Principality, but the decision to get the band back together had proven lucrative even before tickets went on sale.

Sarah Mansfield, head of creative and retail marketing at the group's label Big Brother, told Music Week magazine: "Streams went up 750 percent in the hour following the tour announcement and there were over 11 million Oasis streams on the day the tickets went on sale."

Before the announcement last summer, it's reported that only three of the band's songs had made a significant dent in streaming.

Their back catalogue's popularity on Apple Music and Spotify is said to have been far below acts like Coldplay and Imagine Dragons.

However, the impact of the reunion tour goes behind digital music, with vinyl also seeing a "staggering" boost.

Sarah added: "The uplift we've seen since the tour announcement has been staggering, vinyl particularly; it's mad how much it sells.

"It's also really important to Noel and Liam... they still view the album as a physical product."

This week, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher revealed plans for a special 30th anniversary reissue of (What's The Story) Morning Glory? featuring newly released unplugged versions of classic tracks.

The deluxe version of the album will be released on October 3, a day after the Britpop icons released their seminal second record in 1995, and will feature unplugged versions of Cast No Shadow, Morning Glory, Wonderwall, Acquiesce and Champagne Supernova.

The new acoustic tracks have been produced and mixed by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho from the original master recordings at Noel's Lone Star Sound studio in London.

The deluxe album features new artwork shot by the original sleeve designer Brian Cannon and new sleeve notes.

Exclusive coloured vinyl formats will also be available to fans, including the indie record store exclusive Cast No Shadow inspired Crystal Clear 3xLP, a HMV Morning Glory inspired blue marble 3XLP, an Amazon exclusive Wonderwall inspired sepia marble 3XLP and an official store exclusive Acquiesce inspired neon orange 3XLP.

All formats will include the 2014 remastered version of the album together with the new bonus versions.