Cast frontman John Power says there is a "positive energy" between former enemies Liam and Noel Gallagher on the Oasis Live '25 Tour.

John Power says everything is going 'hunky-dory' between Liam and Noel Gallagher

The Liverpool band are supporting the Manchester legends on their first tour in 16 years, and the former La's rocker says the pair “seem to be in an absolutely wonderful place”.

He told Vulture: “They both genuinely … well, of course they want to be there, but you can feel the positive energy. It’s all going hunky-dory.”

John also heaped praise on frontman Liam - who has suffered with vocal issues in the past - for "whatever he's doing" to keep his voice on "top form".

He said: “He’s very, very focused at the moment.

“I know that this tour means a hell of a lot, if not the world, to him. He’s doing everything to make sure that he can go on. The worst thing is if you’re tired, because your voice gets knackered and a bit strained. He’s in top form at the moment. Whatever he’s doing, he’s doing the right things because his voice sounds absolutely wonderful.”

Liam and Noel have been walking out onstage each night hand-in-hand in a display of union. The pair had been estranged for 15 years, following a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris in 2009, but reunited in the same room in 2024.

As for Liam's top notch vocals, he and Noel Gallagher are said to be using straw phonation.

The Britpop icons are said to have a ton of paper straws backstage to blow into to keep their voices warmed-up before each gig on the mammoth sold-out jaunt - having both been plagued with vocal issues in the past.

A source told The Mirror: “Noel and Liam are doing everything in their power to ensure they sound at their very best for these mammoth sold-out shows. It is well know that Liam has had issues with his voice in the past and he has found straw phonation to be a great way to warm-up his vocal cords.

“Noel has been an advocate of it for years since he had issues with his voice when he supported U2 on tour in 2019. It has made a huge difference to how he sings. There will be plenty of paper straws backstage for the brothers, but they won’t be used to sip cocktails.”

Wonderwall hitmaker Noel has previously confirmed how he came to use a straw to warm-up his vocal cords.

Speaking on The Matt Morgan Podcast in 2022, Noel said: “When I was on tour with U2 and there was a lot of parties.

"At one point, when we were in Australia, my voice was shattered, it was in a bad way. We’d been out late the night before and we had a gig the next day and I woke up and my voice was f***** and wasn’t coming back.

“So, I went to see a vocal specialist in Melbourne. I go in there and the guy says, ‘Sit down Mr. Gallagher, so I believe your voice is a bit crook?’ I said, ‘Yeah. It’s a bit f*****, I’ve been on the road for a couple of years.’

‘Do you warm up before you go on stage?’ I said, ‘A bit, but I don’t really like belting it out.’ To cut a long story short he gave me this straw, just a normal paper straw, and he said, ‘Half an hour before you go on, in your room, put some music on and put this straw in your mouth and just hum along to whatever comes on and your vocal cords will warm up.’ I went, ‘Really?’ And he said, ‘Just try it mate, it will change your life.’ I did and it’s an amazing little trick.

“I was a bit sceptical, but it really does work."