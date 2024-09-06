Oasis have topped the album charts for the first time in 14 years.

Liam and Noel Gallagher recently announced their reunion

The iconic band's debut album, 'Definitely Maybe', has returned to the summit of the Official Albums Chart, after their recently-announced reunion prompted a 408 percent week-on-week uplift in sales.

Martin Talbot, the chief executive officer of the Official Charts, said: "As if the huge demand for their tour dates wasn’t evidence enough, the enduring power of Oasis is underlined by the success of 'Definitely Maybe' this week.

"Congratulations to Liam and Noel - topping the Official Charts together for the first time in 14 years."

Oasis released the album back in September 1994, and recently, the band released a 30th anniversary deluxe edition, too.

The band's latest chart success has led to congratulations from Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester.

He said: "Congratulations to Oasis on 'Definitely Maybe’s return to number on the Official Albums Chart.

"Greater Manchester is in a different moment now with a thriving economy, and Oasis returning and playing shows in their home city will only boost this.

"Manchester often has a tendency to talk about its past glories, of which Oasis were very much a part, but I think this is a fantastic opportunity for a new generation of Greater Mancunians to celebrate some of its most famous sons.

"I was delighted to hear the news of Liam and Noel getting back together to reform as I never actually got the chance to see them live. There has been a palpable buzz in Manchester since the news of Oasis reforming broke and it very much feels like the city is having another big moment."

'Definitely Maybe' is widely considered to be a cornerstone of the Britpop era, with the album featuring a host of hit singles, including 'Supersonic', 'Shakermaker' and 'Live Forever'.