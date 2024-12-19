Olivia Rodrigo is set to donate more than $2 million to women's charities from the profits of her 'Guts World Tour'.

Olivia Rodrigo is donating more than $2 million to women's causes across the globe

The 'good 4 u' hitmaker has chosen 10 non-profit organisations across the globe that support women’s reproductive rights, gun violence prevention and getting young girls into education.

The charities listed by Billboard include the US’ National Network of Abortion Funds, Canada’s Women’s Shelters’ Europe’s Women Against Violence Europe, Thailand’s the Pratthanadee Foundation, South Korea’s Korea Foundation For Women, Hong Kong’s Harmony House Limited, Singapore’s Aidha, Japan’s NPO Women’s Saya-Saya, Australia’s Wesnet, and the Philippines’ Jhpiego.

Olivia recently donated all the profits from her debut concert in the Philippines to women's health charity Jhpiego.

The 'Drivers License' hitmaker - who is half Filipino - performed to a sold-out crowd at Bocaue’s Philippine Arena on October 5, and after the show, Olivia took to her Instagram to reveal all of the net profits would benefit the local cause, which focuses on ensuring women receive quality health care.

She said on Instagram: “Been dreaming of this show for a whileeeee. my first time in the Philippines and also my biggest venue ever!!!!! thank you to everyone Manila for welcoming me so generously and making me feel so loved and thank you to @americanexpress for making this show happen. I’m SO stoked that all the net ticket sales from last night could be donated to @jhpiego through my fund 4 good.

“I got to visit the organization while I was in Manila and was so impressed by the work they are doing providing healthcare to women and girls in the Philippines. It was the most special show and the most meaningful trip. to say I’m grateful doesn’t even cut it! Mahal kita (sic)"

The charity also took to Instagram to share their gratitude towards the star.

Jhpiego said on its Instagram story: “We are beyond honored to be the nonprofit #oliviarodrigo chose to support during her first visit to the Philippines

“Her generosity and commitment to women’s health will make a lasting impact. Together, we’re helping more young women and girls access the care and support they need! (sic)”