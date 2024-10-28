Olivia Rodrigo has hailed Chappell Roan as an “inspiration" to her.

The 21-year-old singer has struck up a close bond with 'Good Luck, Babe!' hitmaker Chappell, 26, who opened for her on her ‘Guts World Tour’, and is thankful for the exchanges they’ve had about surviving pop superstardom.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's so funny that she said that because I actually feel the same about her. She's taught me so much about artistry, and about being creative and how to take care of yourself on the road so honestly I'd ask her.

"She's just so wonderful, she always reminds me that we're constantly changing and you're never stuck in one era for your whole life. You can always reinvent and be more creative, and do fun things. I love her so much, she's an inspiration to me."

The 'good 4 u' singer revealed that Chappell has given her "so much advice" on looking after herself in an industry that is often so "overwhelming" for her.

She told NME: "She actually gives me so much advice on taking care of myself and being me in an industry that’s so overwhelming sometimes. I really appreciate her. If I give her any advice, I’m not so sure. But I get a lot from her."

Chappell recently revealed that Olivia had told her to "not read anything" that is written about herself after finding fame.

She told The Independent: "[She told me] Stop reading. Don’t read anything. I was just really struggling with the bullying online. I was going to reach out to Phoebe Bridgers and see what she was doing and I asked Olivia if she had talked to Billie [Eilish] or anything. People who are in similar circumstances."