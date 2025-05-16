Olivia Rodrigo has hailed Lorde the "voice of a generation".

Lorde changed modern pop

The 'Vampire' hitmaker has long been a big fan of the 28-year-old singer and thinks there are few modern songwriters who the New Zealander hasn't had a big impact on.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: “I think Lorde’s voice truly is the voice of a generation. I don’t know any modern songwriters who haven’t been influenced by her.”

And Gracie Abrams credits seeing the 'Royals' hitmaker - whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor - perform in Los Angeles in 2013 for changing "every single part" of her life.

She said: “[That show] changed every single part of my life for good.

“I don’t know that I would’ve found any shred of confidence to get on any stage had I not watched Ella command that room the way she did.

"I remember thinking, ‘This person is from another planet, and I want to live there with her.’”

Lorde's friend and collaborator Dev Hynes can see how her work has had a huge impact on "the pop landscape" over the last decade.

He said: “I see how the pop landscape has changed since she entered.

“I feel like post her success, production has been scaled back into quite a minimalistic place. It’s absolutely because of her.”

Meanwhile, Charli XCX "learned so much" in many different areas when Lorde submitted a verse for the remix of her track 'Girl, So Confusing'.

The 32-year-old star had written the song after her friend - who was struggling with an eating disorder and the end of her relationship with Justin Warren - kept cancelling their plans to record together, though Charli didn't know what her pal was going through.

Of Lorde's verse, Charli said: "I felt honoured that she was willing to go there, to be so open and to be so vulnerable. It’s a rare thing.

"It made me think about the nature of internal dialogues and how sometimes you sort of totally spin out on what’s happening in your own brain so much that you kind of forget entirely about the other person’s perspective.

"I learned so much from the collaboration — about bravery, about communication, and about friendship.”