Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly being lined up for Glastonbury.

The 21-year-old pop star made her debut at the Worthy Farm festival in 2022 - where she memorably performed alongside 'Smile' hitmaker Lily Allen - and is now said to have been invited to make a return.

A source told The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column: "Organisers are keen to get more high-profile female performers topping the bill after being criticised in the past for it being a male-heavy event."

The festival is set to take place from at the end of June 2025, and the 'vampire' hitmaker is due to perform in the UK with her 'Guts' world tour around that time, but would be free for a Pyramid Stage show just days before her own show takes place.

Organiser Emily Eavis previously insisted that she was trying to "address" the supposed issue of equality at the festival, and wanted to incorporate more female performers into the event.

She said: "Unless you consciously change and address it, then it will stay the same."

It was recently claimed that 'Shivers' singer Ed Sheeran, 33, was also in the running to take to the stage at the famous music event.

A source said: "Ed adores performing at Glastonbury and getting to sing to so many fans on a massive scale. He hasn't got any big UK gigs lined up next summer, so this would be really special.

"He's got loads of celebrity friends, so he is bound to have some famous collabs on stage with him if it comes off."

The annual festival will take place from June 25 until June 29 2025, and in recent years has featured performers such as Shania Twain, Sir Elton John and Diana Ross.