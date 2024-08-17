Olivia Rodrigo sleeps for 13 hours a day and binge watches TV on tour

Olivia Rodrigo often sleeps for "13 hours a day" to cope with the exhaustion of touring.

The 21-year-old pop superstar is currently in Los Angeles on her mammoth 'Guts World Tour’ and has revealed her sleeping habit and the way she stays "grounded" on the road.

She told Complex: "Oh, wow. Well, I sleep so much on tour. I sleep for 13 hours a day sometimes. I'm so exhausted. So that passes a lot of the time. But I've just been reading and I've been watching all of my comfort shows. I've been watching Sex and the City every day to make myself feel like I'm grounded and at home. [Laughs]."

Olivia is based in LA and admits it's "weird" getting to sleep in her own bed and go straight to her concerts at the Kia Forum.

She said: "It's amazing. It's kind of weird, I've been on tour for so long in various cities around the world, so it's interesting to just wake up in my own bed and be like, 'Oh, time to play a show today!' It throws off my routine a little bit, but it's so nice to be home, and have all my friends and family come to the shows. It's a really good vibe."

Elsewhere, the 'Good 4 U' hitmaker admitted it was a challenging time making her second studio album, 'Guts', but she's proud of sticking with it and honing her craft.

She said of the follow-up to 2021's 'Sour': "I worked really hard on this album, and it wasn't always easy, so I'm really happy that I persevered and ended up making something that I'm really proud of. It taught me a lot about discipline and creativity and how sometimes even when you're not, like, "I'm just dying to sit at the piano," sometimes it's just [important to] hone in on your craft. Just sit there and hash things out. So I'm really proud of that, and I think I've really sharpened some of my songwriting skills in making that album. I'm proud of that."