Olly Alexander doesn't enjoy the "intensity" of the music business.

Olly Alexander is starring in London's West End

The 34-year-old singer has put his music career on hold in recent months, in order to focus on acting, and Olly admits that the industry has been overwhelming at times.

The Years and Years star told the BBC: "With music, there's an intensity to the way I've been working and putting albums out, promoting and touring.

"I definitely want to take the foot off the gas in terms of that intensity."

Olly announced his departure from his record label earlier this year, and the singer is currently preparing to star in a West End production of 'The Importance of Being Earnest'.

Olly is relishing the stability that acting has given him.

He said: "I spent a lot of my previous years moving around, touring, which is so fun and amazing. But I also very much appreciate staying in one place now.

"Having a home in London with my partner, my cats, just trotting off to the theatre every night - that just sounds like the most wonderful existence."

Meanwhile, Olly previously revealed that he turned to Sir Elton John and Kylie Minogue for advice on how to deal with fame.

The pop star - who has also enjoyed significant success as an actor - told the Evening Standard newspaper: "Working with Elton and even Kylie, two of the most iconic legends, they both told me how they’ve struggled as an artist to feel like at times they knew what they were doing, feeling really dark.

"Elton talks a lot about how depressed he was and how difficult things got for him and hearing them talk about that you just go ‘wow’."

Olly actually found their advice to be really reassuring.

The award-winning star said: "I’m someone who is constantly questioning why the hell I’m here and doing what I’m doing like ‘oh my God’ - I’m totally that person. But to hear that from people I really, really respect that it’s normal and you just get through it somehow. That was good advice and good to hear."